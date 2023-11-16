Chilean salmon farmers Trusal and Caleta Bay have been named as the operators of the two production sites involved in a mass mortality this week linked to a suspected algal bloom in the Reloncavi estuary in the southern Los Lagos region of the South American nation.

Officials estimate more than 486 metric tons of coho salmon and trout were killed in the incident, which occurred in the area of the ACS 1 concession, where 30,000 metric tons of fish are housed, Chilean National Fisheries and Aquaculture Service Sernapesca.