Chilean salmon producer Salmones Camanchaca said it has been the victim of a sabotage attack at its San Jose site in the South American nation's southern Los Lagos region.

The attack on cages and nets took place overnight between Jan. 1 and Jan. 2, leading to the escape of more than 2,000 fish that were ready for processing, the company said.

Chile's national fisheries and aquaculture service, Sernapesca, puts the number at 2,168 escaped salmon.