Chilean salmon industry workers blocked a section of the southbound Ruta 5 highway in the Aysen region on Tuesday in protest of a vote they say could doom the future expansion of the industry in the region.

Salmon producers and unions representing workers in Aysen, one of Chile's main salmon farming regions, have grown increasingly concerned about an upcoming vote that could hand 600,000 hectares (2,316 square miles) of coastal areas to sparsely populated indigenous communities opposed to the industry.