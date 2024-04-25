Work to rebuild the joint-venture salmon plant destroyed by fire in Punta Arenas in southern Chile is expected to start next year if not sooner, Blumar CEO and Entrevientos director Gerardo Balbontin told IntraFish at an event outside Seafood Expo Europe in Barcelona.

Blumar and Multi X each own 50 percent of the Entrevientos plant, which was reduced to ashes ﻿by a blaze that raged for more than three hours on Feb. 11.

"Hopefully we will start rebuilding in the year 2025," Balbontin said, noting that this could even start in the second half of this year, depending on events, as the companies begin to clear the site of debris.