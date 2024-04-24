Chilean salmon farmer Multi X is shifting its share of salmon production from the fire-ravaged Entrevientos joint-venture salmon plant in Punta Arenas, Chile, to a facility in Puerto Natales, Chile, Multi X CEO Cristian Swett Pla told IntraFish at the Barcelona seafood trade fair.

The Puerto Natales plant lies 247 km (153 miles) northwest of Punta Arenas in Chile's southern Patagonia region. Multi X and Blumar each own 50 percent of the plant.

The plant was reduced to ashes ﻿by a blaze that raged for more than three hours on Feb.