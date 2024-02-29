The Chilean salmon industry can breathe a big sigh of relief after a powerful commission established under a 2008 Chilean law voted overwhelmingly against handing more than 600,000 hectares (2,316 square miles) of coastal areas to sparsely populated indigenous communities opposed to the industry, the website of the El Mercurio newspaper reported.

A panel of 36 assembled by the Chilean government's Comision Regional de Uso de Borde Costero (CRUB) first voted on Thurday afternoon whether to hand over 227,272 hectares (878 square miles) of coastal areas to the Pu Wapi indigenous community, which consists of 27 people.