Eleven Chilean salmon producers have signed on to a public-private initiative aimed at reducing bacterial disease and antibiotic use in the production of their fish.

The project, known as "Yelcho," is designed to reduce the use of pharmaceuticals, particularly antibiotics, while facilitating efforts to speed up the development of new vaccines and immunological products.

Yelcho will also help address immunity prolonging products and strategies, regulatory reviews and the availability of new immunological technologies.