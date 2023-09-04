Chilean environmental authority SMA is warning salmon growout sites in the South American nation to be prepared in case of mass mortalities linked to the effects of the El Niño phenomenon.
Latest Jobs
Chile salmon growout sites ordered to beef up algal bloom measures amid El Niño warnings
There are fears El Niño effects could impact southern Chile during the 2023/24 summer season, leading to the appearance of potentially devastating algal blooms.
4 September 2023 13:50 GMT Updated 4 September 2023 14:16 GMT
By