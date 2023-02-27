Chilean salmon farmers Nova Austral and Multi X are facing the prospect of fines of up to $8.8 million (€8.2 million) and $4.4 million (€4.1 million), respectively, following an announcement by Chile's environmental authority (SMA) that it is preparing to file three sets of separate charges against the companies for alleged overproduction.

Charges relate to alleged offences at three growout sites in Chile's Magallanes and Aysen regions.

The SMA alleges Nova Austral exceeded maximum authorized production by 11 percent at its Aracena 1 site and by more than 24 percent at its Aracena 13 center -- both of which are located in the Alberto de Agostini National Park in southern Chile -- during the 2019-2021 production cycle

Multi X is accused of exceeding permitted production by over 13 percent at its May site, situated in the Chaffers Canal area of the “Las Guaitecas” National Reserve...