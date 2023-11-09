Chilean salmon producer Blumar is stepping up production in the closing months of the year to fuel its new export business in China, Brazil, Spain, and South Africa.

"Starting in the fourth quarter of this year, we are resuming greater production, which allows us to expand our sales to Latin America, Asia and Europe," Blumar Sales and Commercial Director Daniel Montoya told IntraFish.

He declined to say how much production will increase.

"However, the USA continues to be a market that grows year after year, so we will continue to maintain an important participation in this country."