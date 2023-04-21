The former ownership of Chilean salmon producer Australis Seafoods has accused the company's new owners of running an "extortion scheme" and engaging in "thuggery."

It is the latest escalation of an increasingly bitter legal feud relating to the acquisition of Australis Seafoods by China's Joyvio Food in 2019.

The comments were made by Australis Seafoods' former owners in an excoriating reply to an earlier Diario Financeiro interview with a lawyer representing Joyvio.

In that interview, attorney Jorge Bofill told Diario Financiero the company's former owners, including former owner Isidoro Quiroga, could face prison sentences of 15-20 years if a raft of charges of improper management are proven against them.