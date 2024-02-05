A truck driver working for a major Chilean salmon producer was expecting a routine check when he was flagged down on a remote stretch of a Patagonian highway.

Instead, he came face-to-face with a group of armed bandits posing as police and transport ministry officials – another victim of a piracy epidemic estimated to have cost the country’s salmon industry tens of millions of dollars.

The robbers hijacked his vehicle at gunpoint and made off with its lucrative cargo, one of four armed attacks on trucks hired by Salmones Camanchaca in 2022.