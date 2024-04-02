Police in Chile have detained three people suspected of carrying out an armed robbery on a refrigerated truck carrying frozen salmon fillets worth more than $600,000 (€577,172).

Under "Operation Holy Salmon," seventy-six pallets of fillets ready for export and made by Chilean salmon producer Trusal were recovered by detectives from the Santo Antonio Robberies Unit, Eduardo Clavijo, an officer with Chile's Investigative Police (PDI), told IntraFish.

News outlet El Observador showed videos of boxes of the stolen frozen fillets being handled by detectives.