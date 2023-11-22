The salmon death toll from an algal bloom outbreak in Chile's southern Los Lagos region has now reached an estimated 1,500 metric tons, the Soy Puerto Montt website reported.

The number is more than three times that originally reported last week by Sernapesca, Chile's Fisheries and Aquaculture agency, as more production sites become affected and after the scope of the outbreak widened.

By Tuesday around 1,400 metric tons of dead salmon had been sent to processing plants for reduction, the report said.