Land-based king salmon producer Sealand Aquaculture has appointed Wheeler Seafoods as its official importer in the US and Canadian markets as it steps up harvests at its farm in Calbuco, Chile.

The company's first commercial harvest in December produced around 12 metric tons, but it expects to harvest roughly 100 metric tons of king salmon by June and 300 metric tons by the same time next year.

Company founders Hans Den Bieman and Oscar Garate first launched a separate smolt-production business in 2008 in Calbuco, selling the roughly 4,000 metric tons it produced to Chilean customers.