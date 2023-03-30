Chilean environmental authority SMA has indicated that Chilean salmon farmer Australis Seafoods could escape a fine or have its sanction reduced after it self-reported years of overproduction.

This comes as SMA opens legal proceedings related to unauthorized production at Australis sites in the Aysen and Magallanes regions between 2016 and 2022.

Australis concedes that it produced at least 80,000 metric tons of salmon more than was permitted to under licensing restrictions was produced during the period.