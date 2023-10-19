The Chilean salmon industry appears to be heading into unchartered territory following the announcement this week of the opening up of the Chinese market to fresh coho salmon produced in the South American nation.

So far, no one appears willing or able to put a number on the potential volumes of fresh product shipments that might eventually flow into China, but producers appear upbeat about the possibilities the massive consumer market offers.

In the first nine months of 2023, Chile exported 3,822 metric tons of frozen coho salmon to China, 11 percent of its overall salmon exports, according to customs data cited by the Chile Salmon Council trade body, which represents around 52 percent of production in the country.