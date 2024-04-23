The coveted French quality mark Label Rouge is updating its criteria, paving the way for Scotland's salmon farmers to increase sales to France and other European markets.

The changes to the Label Rouge's stringent set of standards include the ability to export larger fish of between 6 to 8 kilograms, allowing for increased sales of premium salmon particularly in the sushi sector, said trade body Salmon Scotland in a statement.

France is the top international destination for Scottish salmon, with sales of £272 million (€316 million/$337 million) in 2023 making up 47 percent of all exports.