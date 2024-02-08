Poor performance by salmon farming giant Cermaq took a toll on the results of its Japanese parent Mitsubishi Corporation in the first three quarters of its financial year.

Cermaq is the world's third largest salmon farmer, with operations in Norway, Chile and Canada and has been owned by﻿ Mitsubishi since 2014.

Unlike many of the world's biggest salmon producers, Cermaq is not a public company and does not release its results.

However, a February report from Mitsubishi shows Cermaq's performance dragged down results for the parent company's Food Industry segment, contributing to a 25.8