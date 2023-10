Mitsubishi-owned salmon farming giant Cermaq is teaming with Stingray Marine Solutions to deploy laser technology to fight salmon lice across farms in Norway.

After "extensive evaluation" at Cermaq in Finnmark and at Ballangen in Nordland, lasers will be put into use at suitable facilities in Nordland and Finnmark, the group said Tuesday.

"Lice lasers have been shown to keep lice levels down," said Karl Fredrik Ottem, head of fish health in Cermaq Norway.