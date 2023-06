Chile's environmental authority (SMA) has filed charges against salmon farmer Cermaq Chile for alleged overproduction, the company said in a statement.

It is alleged that Cermaq overproduced by around 1,000 metric tons at the Isla Juan salmon growout site in Chile's Magallanes region between 2018 and 2020.

The production site concession belongs to Salmon Austral subsidiary Trusal and was operated by Cermaq Chile under a leasing agreement between March 2018 and Dec 2020.