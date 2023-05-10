Cermaq Global CEO Steven Rafferty said he expects the company to continue growing over the next two years, despite Canadian government moves to transition the industry away from traditional netpen farming on the west coast.

Justin Trudeau's government issued a mandate to ban netpen salmon ban farming in British Columbia in 2019 following years of pressure from campaigners concerned with the impact of farms on wild populations.

High on the hit list was the Discovery Islands region, which accounts for around 24 percent of BC’s salmon farming -- producing around 21,000 metric tons of salmon annually.