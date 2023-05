Near record farmed salmon prices seen over the past year are too high, one of the most senior salmon industry executives said.

"Even I could say the prices are too high to have a fair distribution of profits in the value chain," Cermaq Global CEO Steven Rafferty told IntraFish at the Seafood Global Expo in Barcelona last week.

Prices moved to a record high in May last year when they averaged NOK 125 (€11.41/$12.03)