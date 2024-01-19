An investigation into an explosion at a facility operated by Norway-based salmon giant Mowi is still underway and the cause of the explosion remains a mystery.

The salmon giant reported a dust gas explosion at its feed factory in Valneset in northern Norway on Nov. 1. No one was injured in the accident.

"The investigation into the incident has not been concluded," Mowi Communications Director Ola Helge Hjetland told IntraFish.

"We are still looking for the source of the explosion together with experts and the authorities.