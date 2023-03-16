The Seafood Barometer report from consultants PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) shows that 68 percent of seafood managers surveyed have no faith in land-based farming.

The report was presented during the North Atlantic Seafood Forum in Bergen, Norway, in early March.

Among the 93 managers in the seafood industry asked by PwC whether investment in land-based salmon farming is just a dream, 68 percent answered yes.

In the report, construction and energy costs are highlighted as particular challenges for land-based farming, with energy consumption in land-based farming estimated at between 11 to 28 times higher than in conventional aquaculture.