The departure of Joyce Murray from her role as the fisheries minister of Canada could also mean changes to the Canadian government's plans to transition away from netpen salmon farming in the province of British Columbia by 2025.
Canada's aquaculture industry hopes arrival of new minister means a 'reset' on netpen transition plan
The new minister's appointment comes as part of a cabinet shakeup within Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party.
27 July 2023 13:13 GMT Updated 27 July 2023 13:13 GMT
