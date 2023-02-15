A newly released report commissioned by the Province of British Columbia in Canada in response to the federal government’s commitment to transform the BC salmon farming sector by 2025 shows regulatory uncertainty, high capital costs, low returns on investment, and lack of incentive to locate facilities in BC are the primary restraints challenging the development of recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS).

The report, which was published last April but only recently released to the public, stated BC already has "a diverse aquaculture sector that includes significant volumes of salmon produced" in open netpen systems.