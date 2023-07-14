British Columbia-based salmon farmers are moving forward with new technology in the region even though it remains unclear what technology Canada Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray might approve as part of her plan to transition the province away from traditional netpen farming.
Canada Fisheries minister mum on whether closed-containment salmon farming technology will be part of BC's transition
BC salmon farmers say they are implementing new technology to minimize interactions between wild and farmed fish as region plans to do away with netpens.
