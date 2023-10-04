Diane Lebouthillier, Canada's fisheries minister, has started meeting with stakeholders as the deadline approaches for her office to release a draft public netpen transition plan that could include further removal of salmon farms if she follows in the footsteps of her predecessor.

"It's much more of a listening exercise at this point," Jeremy Collard, press secretary for the minister, told IntraFish of meetings with stakeholders in recent weeks that have included leaders from Mowi Canada West and the Kitasoo Xai'xais First Nation, which holds six of the 79 salmon farming licenses in the province.