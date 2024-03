Two drivers of trucks carrying salmon produced by Chilean farmer Salmones Camanchaca have been kidnapped and threatened with firearms in two separate, highly planned, and organized operations, the company said.

The incidents took place just 15 days apart on Feb. 19 and March 6 despite numerous security measures implemented by the company.

The two trucks loaded with Camanchaca salmon were attacked and robbed on the notoriously dangerous Ruta 5 southbound in Chile's La Araucania Region.