Norwegian farmed salmon prices have risen sharply from last week, although some market sources report uncertainty in the market and few contract deals being concluded.

"Buying fish now at the end of the week is like playing Russian roulette with a few too many bullets in the chamber," one exporter told IntraFish.

The exporter bought salmon early on Friday at between NOK 85-89 (€7.90-€8.27/$8.59-$8.99) per kilogram. Last Friday, market sources reported average prices for 4-5 kilo fish at NOK 75–76 (€6.98-€7.08/$7.55-$7.65)