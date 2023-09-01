Norwegian salmon prices remained stable as September kicked off, helped by buyers purchasing in bulk for freezing.
"Without this freezing, prices could have gone down and led to greater volume in the market," an exporter told IntraFish.
By freezing fish now salmon buyers hope to profit when sales pick up in early 2024.
