Pisciculture Acadienne, a land-based arctic char producer located in the Canada province of New Brunswick, said it lost some 95 percent of its fish during a brutal cold snap over the past weekend.

The company, which operates a recirculating aquaculture system (RAS), estimated it lost between 95,000 to 100,000 fish worth at least CAD 600,000 ($448,000/€417,000), reported the CBC Tuesday.

Owner Emmanuel Chiasson told the news site the extreme weather caused a power outage, and the farm's generator failed. Without power, no water was circulating in the fish's tanks, so the fish ran out of oxygen.

Over the past weekend the province experienced an cold snap that left tens of thousands without power, CBC reported.

Chiasson, who has five employees, said he was uncertain if his business would recover from the event.

In recent years major salmon producers like Mowi have also recorded fish losses from extreme weather events in Atlantic Canada, citing the impacts of climate change on the province.