The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) is forecasting a total Bristol Bay sockeye salmon harvest of 26 million fish, a 35 percent drop from this year's catch of just over 40 million fish.

ADF&G on Friday forecast a total run of 39 million fish in the bay, which is in line with an earlier forecast presented by the The University of Washington’s Fisheries Research Institute (FRI).

The sockeye salmon total run forecast for Bristol Bay in 2024 is predicted to be average, ADF&G said.