It’s not easy to know where to start when you represent more than 1,800 fishermen working in Alaska’s Bristol Bay, home to the world’s most valuable salmon fishery.

But for Lilani Dunn, the new executive director for Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association (BBRSDA), the quality of the product is paramount, particularly when it comes to sockeye salmon sold at US retail outlets.

Dunn has been working with her staff to promote skinpack options for sockeye salmon at US retailers this year, a move she told IntraFish was “exciting" for the fleet and for the Alaska seafood industry as a whole.