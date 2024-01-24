Frustrated with Brexit export red tape, the Scottish salmon industry is ramping pressure on major political parties with a general election expected to be called in 2024.

While international demand remains strong for salmon fish produced off Scotland’s west coast and islands, measures to smooth trade flow and open new markets remain “painfully slow” ahead of next week’s fourth anniversary of leaving the European Union, according to producers trade organization Salmon Scotland.

If that were not enough, continued issues with bureaucracy have now cost an estimated £12 million (€14 million/$15 million) extra since the United Kingdom formally left the EU on Jan.