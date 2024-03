Brexit has cost Scotland up to £100 million (€116.6 million/$126.2 million) per year in lost salmon exports, according to trade body Salmon Scotland.

Scottish salmon is the UK’s largest food export, but farmers have faced increased red tape and costs triggered by the UK's withdrawal from the European Union (EU) in January 2020.

The sector is at a competitive disadvantage, said Salmon Scotland, and faces significant paperwork and processes which lead to delays and have other knock-on impacts.