Aquaculture biotech company Benchmark Holdings has been granted two new salmon broodstock licenses by the Directory of Fisheries in Norway.

The two licenses which total 780 metric tons, include a 360 metric ton license for sea production and a second license for on land production of up to 420 metric tons, more than doubling the volume of the group's current licenses.

"This represents an important milestone for Benchmark enhancing our capabilities and the security of supply for our customers," said the group.