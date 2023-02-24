Aquaculture genetics company Benchmark Genetics Iceland has hired Benedikt Halfdanarson as General Manager.

Halfdanarson will start on 1 March.

Current CEO of Benchmark Genetics Iceland, Jonas Jonasson, is stepping down and will continue as global production director for salmon in Benchmark Genetics, which is a role he has held since 2019.

Halfdanarson has an MBA from the University of Iceland and a Master's in Marketing Science from the Norwegian School of Management.

“Halfdanarson proven records from bringing the company Vaki Aquaculture Systems from a local business to a global aquaculture tech company are impressive," Jonasson said.

Vaki Aquaculture is an animal health fish and aquaculture company, owned by MSD.

Article continues below the advert

"It has been such a privilege to have led the company these last 18 years," Jonasson said.”