Aquaculture genetics company Benchmark Genetics Iceland has hired Benedikt Halfdanarson as General Manager.
Halfdanarson will start on 1 March.
Current CEO of Benchmark Genetics Iceland, Jonas Jonasson, is stepping down and will continue as global production director for salmon in Benchmark Genetics, which is a role he has held since 2019.
Halfdanarson has an MBA from the University of Iceland and a Master's in Marketing Science from the Norwegian School of Management.
“Halfdanarson proven records from bringing the company Vaki Aquaculture Systems from a local business to a global aquaculture tech company are impressive," Jonasson said.
Vaki Aquaculture is an animal health fish and aquaculture company, owned by MSD.
"It has been such a privilege to have led the company these last 18 years," Jonasson said.”