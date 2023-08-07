Aquaculture biotech company Benchmark Genetics faces fines totaling $9.8 million (€9.1 million) after Chile's Environmental Superintendency SMA in the central La Araucania region filed charges for non-compliance with environmental permits.
Chilean salmon producer Exportadora Los Fiordos is a facing a lesser charge related to non-compliance.
7 August 2023 4:00 GMT Updated 7 August 2023 13:15 GMT
