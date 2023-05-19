The BC Salmon Farmers Association in Canada -- whose members include major salmon producers such as Mowi, Grieg, and Cermaq -- on Friday criticized a new government report that will help shape the country's transition from netpen salmon farming in British Columbia by 2025.

Earlier this month Minister of Fisheries Joyce Murray along with Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) released the "What We Heard" report, which summarizes feedback collected during the first two phases of DFO’s plan for the future of salmon aquaculture in BC.