One of the strangest purchases by a salmon farming company in recent memory is about to take flight -- literally.

Faroe Islands-based salmon farmer Bakkafrost's new cargo plane, which it bought in April 2023, has arrived in Denmark, where it awaits transfer to the European flight register.

The aircraft has been repurposed for cargo operations and can hold up to 35 metric tons or 230 cubic meters of cargo. The aircraft’s cargo hull has been modified to hold refrigerated cargo.