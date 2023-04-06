Bakkafrost Scotland more than doubled its salmon production during the first three months of the year, by implementing its large-smolt strategy.

The harvest at Bakkafrost's Scotland operations totaled 8,100 metric tons, compared to 4,000 metric tons a year ago. It credited improving biological performance of its Scottish operations for this uptick.

Fish Health Inspectorate (FHI) data show that nearly 15 million salmon mortalities were reported by farms in Scotland from January to November 2022.

Salmon producers blamed the losses on poor