Faroese salmon farmer Bakkafrost unveiled plans to reduce its investments in the Faroes islands but increase those in Scotland as it targets a production capacity of 200,000 metric tons in the coming years.

Unveiling the company's new five-year plan at its capital market day earlier this week, Bakkafrost CEO Regin Jacobsen said the group would expand capacity through the value chain in order to reach minimum capacity of 200,000 metric tons by 2028.

The actual production in 2028 is planned to be 165,000 metric tons, with 110,000 metric tons coming from the Faroes and 55,000 metric tons from Scotland.