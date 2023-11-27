Salmon giant Bakkafrost is the latest farmer to seek legal action preventing notorious anti-salmon farming activist Don Staniford from accessing its farms in Scotland.

Bakkafrost – which acquired the Scottish Salmon Company in 2019 – operates more than 60 sites across the West Coast of Scotland and Hebridean Isles.

Lawyers representing the company sent a letter to Staniford demanding he stop accessing its farms or face legal action. He has until Dec. 1 to agree or Bakkafrost said it will be left with no option but to raise court proceedings against him.