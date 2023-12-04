Faroe Island-based salmon farmer Bakkafrost last week lost one of its feed barges in Scotland during stormy conditions.

The barge sank in Loch Fyne on Nov. 22, according to a report in local media Argyllshire Advertiser & Oban Times.

“Bakkafrost Scotland can confirm that during a period of poor weather, one of our small feed barges at our Gob a Bharra site, Loch Fyne, sank," a Bakkafrost spokesperson was quoted saying in the local news site.

Since then, Bakkafrost has completed the removal of all materials from the vessel to minimize any potential impact.