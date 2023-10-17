Chilean environmental authority SMA is implementing a new monitoring system aimed at preventing overproduction at the country's salmon farms.

The crackdown comes as Chilean authorities step up enforcement of environmental rules at salmon production sites following recent high-profile cases of farmers producing more than they are permitted.

Last year, authorities carried out more than 1,700 remote and in-person inspections of Chilean salmon sites.

According to data from the Chilean Undersecretary for Fishery and Aquaculture (Subpesca), there are 1,357 concessions, or licenses, to farm salmon in Chile.