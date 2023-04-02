Shaopeng Chen, chairman of Chinese company Joyvio, the owner of Australis Seafoods, has been ordered to testify along with Australis President Yin Tang and CEO Andres Lyon in the opening rounds of a legal fight between their company and its former controller Isidoro Quiroga.

The Australis trio will have to answer a questionnaire prepared by the businessman's defense team, El Mercurio reported.

Shaopeng Chen and Yin Tang will appear on April 21 and 26, respectively, the report said.

Backed by Joyvio, Australis is suing the c﻿ompany's former owners and management for $1.2