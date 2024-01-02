China's Joyvio, the owner of Chilean salmon farmer Australis Seafoods, is being accused of stepping up an " extortion campaign" against the former owners of the company led by the billionaire Isidoro Quiroga.

Joyvio recently filed a new civil lawsuit seeking to recover assets Joyvio alleges Quiroga fraudulently transferred to a company called South Lake One.

Joyvio and the former Australis owners are engaged in a bitter legal battle over the sale of Australis Seafoods assets to Jovyio in 2019 that has regularly seen sparks fly as the allegations and counter accusations have become more heated.