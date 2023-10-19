Chilean salmon farmer Australis Seafoods owned by China's Joyvio said it is closing its Torres del Paine processing plant in Punta Arenas, Chile, blaming its bitter legal battle with the company's former owners.

Australis executives said after evaluating current circumstances they were left with no option but to shutter the plant. More than 200 jobs will be lost.

"The company has had to make very important adjustments to its operation and production levels from the end of 2022 to date, as a result of the complex effects of the fraud of which Joyvio, current controller of Australis, was a victim of from the previous controller and former executives," Australis said in a statement.